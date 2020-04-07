Nova Frequency Converters Can Help Solve the Chronic Shortages of Critical Medical Equipment Required for COVID-19 Coronavirus

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2020 --Problem: Right now, almost every country is currently experiencing drastic shortages of ventilators, respirators, BiPAPs, CPAPs, and more. Different power requirements between the world's countries further exacerbate this dire scenario, because some of these machines can only operate on 120 VAC / 60 Hz power, or only on 220 VAC / 50 Hz power, which limits the ability of different countries to share resources according to need.



Solution: Nova Electric's Solid-State Frequency Converters solve this problem by converting any standard voltage and frequency worldwide into utility-grade pure sinewave AC power in the specific voltage and frequency required by any critical medical hardware. This will allow the use of medical hardware initially designed only for European or Asian markets (220 VAC / 50 Hz) to be used in North America (120 VAC / 60 Hz) and vice-versa. With Nova's Frequency Converters, any hospital or medical clinic in the world can source equipment wherever and whenever it's available, rather than waiting for equipment which exactly matches its existing utility power.



As an added bonus, most Solid-State Frequency Converter models can be optionally equipped with battery backup (Uninterruptible Power Supply functionality,) so that critical medical equipment continues to operate regardless of whether utility power is present – a vital, life-saving feature for areas of the world with unreliable utility power. Backup is available from a few minutes to 24+ hours. All of this in quiet, reliable, solid-state packages.



"Nova Electric's lineup of Converters and UPSs is the broadest in the industry, available from a few hundred watts for a single medical device all the way up to 500+ KW, which can run several field hospitals simultaneously," explained Moshe K. Levy, Vice President at Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Nova Electric is an "Essential Supplier" to the US Department of Defense, so the company is fully operational during the pandemic. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!