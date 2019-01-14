NOVA Immigration Firm Discuss EB-5 Commercial Enterprise Qualifications

Vienna, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2019 --A Northern VA immigration attorney at Johnson & Masumi Law Firm released a blog explaining the EB-5 visa and commercial enterprise investment option for foreign investors. This visa can help investors obtain a green card and permanent residency by making a qualified investment in a U.S.-based business.



Investors interested in the EB-5 visa must make an investment of between $500,000 and $1 million into a for-profit, U.S. business to qualify for the visa. The investments must also lead to the direct creation of at least 10 full-time jobs in the U.S. for a minimum of two years. There are two options when it comes to selecting an investment opportunity. The first is through a direct investment in a commercial enterprise, which requires applicants to acquire their own project and take a direct managerial role in the project. A regional center investment, meanwhile, means that investors can make a donation to a designated organization that will promote job growth and oversee investment projects. The investor will not have control of their funds, making this a good choice for people who are more interested in simply living in the U.S. without managing a business.



Direct, commercial enterprise investments are often the best option, however. These investments typically see the highest returns, and those who are interested in making money from their project should select a commercial investment. This allows applicants to retain more control of their money, as they will be tasked with supervising an aspect of the project. In addition, direct investments give applicants more control during the job creating timeline, providing the opportunity to make adjustments more quickly in order to meet deadlines. People who prefer to have more insight into how their funds are being used and the ability to maintain control over those finances may prefer a commercial enterprise investment, rather than one made to a regional center.



