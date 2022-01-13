Nova Introduces Galaxy Series Ultra Lightweight 2-3 KVA Rugged True Online Naval UPS

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2022 --Nova Electric's new Ultra Lightweight Galaxy-Series True Online Naval UPS systems are high-reliability power sources specifically designed for demanding Naval applications in high shock, vibration, humidity, and EMI environments in compliance to MIL-STD-1399 and MIL-STD-461.



Standard input is 115 VAC, 60 Hz, three-phase Delta shipboard power, and output is 120 VAC, 60 Hz, single-phase, with up to 3 KVA / 3 KW continuous output power. Separate 3U rack mount battery packs featuring premium Cyclon battery cells provide run time as required, from several minutes to several hours or more. These Cyclon cells are sealed, maintenance-free, and feature -40° to +80°C operating range and a useful life of 8-12 years @ +25°C ambient.



As you'd expect from Nova Electric, variations of this proven design have repeatedly passed formal qualification testing on a variety of military platforms including shipboard, vehicular, and airborne. Models shown on this page have been formally tested to MIL-STD-1399 Section 300B and MIL-STD-461G. Compliance to other MIL-STDs such as MIL-S-901, MIL-STD-810, and MIL-STD-167 is available optionally, either through formal testing at accredited third party laboratories or via similarity to other previously qualified models.



Many communication platforms are supported, including RS232, SNMP, RS485, and CANbus. A multitude of options are available to tailor these units to nearly any application.



"Nova Electric's Ultra Lightweight UPS are deployed in countless high profile military programs aboard Naval ships and submarines, and on satellite trailers, mobile shelters, military ground vehicles and aircraft, with a field-proven MTBF exceeding 100,000 hours. These units are the first choice for the world's leading defense contractors including Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon, General Dynamics, DRS, BAE, all branches of the US Armed Forces, and US allied forces worldwide," explained Moshe K. Levy, EVP of Nova Electric Div.