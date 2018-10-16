NOVA Law Firm Marketing Agency Creates Law Firm Marketing Services Guide

Fairfax, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2018 --321 Web Marketing, a NOVA law firm marketing agency, created a guide that explains various law firm marketing services. The guide breaks down each service available, how it works, and how it can benefit the law firm.



For many law firms, marketing can seem like a difficult process. Many know that traditional forms of advertising, such as newspaper and television ads, are not as effective as they once were. However, diving into digital marketing may appear intimidating or confusing. 321 Web Marketing's guide aims to demystify the process so that whether law firms choose to attempt marketing on their own or hire a professional law firm marketing agency, they will be able to understand the process and expected benefits of each law firm marketing service.



Law firms have a wide range of marketing services to consider. SEO, or search engine optimization, can help make it easier for search engines to find their websites. This pairs well with content marketing, which involves creating blog posts and other content that uses specific keywords for SEO purposes and can also demonstrate the firm's industry expertise to potential clients. Email marketing, which consists of sending out targeted email newsletters to people who have opted in, can consistently bring the law firm to a potential client's attention. This helps them think of the law firm first should they need legal services. Social media marketing can also promote brand recognition in addition to humanizing the brand through interactions with other users. Finally, website design, which many would not consider to be a marketing tool, can go a long way in presenting the firm as a professional, modern agency that cares about its clients' needs.



Speak to a law firm marketing agency for more information and to schedule a free consultation. 321 Web Marketing works with law firms of all sizes to create customized marketing plans designed with the firm's target customer base, competition, local area, and goals in mind. The agency can use a variety of the techniques in its guide to generate a steady stream of qualified leads for clients within six months. 321 Web Marketing also monitors the progress of each marketing campaign and makes changes as necessary to ensure its success. For more information, call the agency at 703-810-7557, or visit its website at https://www.321webmarketing.com. 321 Web Marketing is headquartered at 3925 Old Lee Highway, Suite 53-C, Fairfax, VA 22030.