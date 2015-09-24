Nova Scotia Dentist in New Minas, Dr. Peter Bagnell Offers Porcelain Inlays and Onlays to Improve Function and Aesthetics of Patient's Smiles

New Minas, NS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2015 --Patients of Dr. Peter Bagnell of New Minas Dental Centre in Nova Scotia no longer have to just rely on crowns or extensive composite fillings for their tooth restorations, and can now take advantage of customized porcelain inlays and onlays that restore both the look and function of the tooth.



With porcelain inlays and onlays, Dr. Bagnell is able to provide patients with attractive and extremely durable alternatives to composite fillings, making them an excellent choice for molars or back teeth that must stand up to heavy chewing forces. Inlays and onlays are not only stronger than conventional composite fillings, but they also require less preparation and removal of healthy tooth structure than with conventional porcelain crowns.



Traditionally, patients with back teeth or molars that have severe decay or have previously undergone extensive restorations must undergo a root canal and crown procedure to make the tooth functional again. This involves removing a large portion of the outer remaining structure of the tooth and replacing, or capping it with an artificial porcelain crown in the shape of the previous natural tooth. Though crowns are effective, they can still present problems or failures, especially with the chewing forces required of back molars. With inlays and onlays, Dr. Bagnell does not need to remove extensive healthy tooth structure, but can rather custom craft the inlays and onlays to restore the original shape of the tooth after the removal of the decayed tooth structure.



Not only are porcelain inlays and onlays stronger than composite material, but they can also be customized to provide more ideal aesthetics for the patient's mouth. With composite material, patients are not able to have the tooth-colored material match the exact shade of the tooth that is being restored. But because inlays and onlays are fabricated in a laboratory process, Dr. Bagnell can specify the specific stain or color that is preferred to match the new porcelain restoration with the patient's existing tooth shade.



Porcelain inlays and onlays are quickly becoming the method of choice for both dentists and patients when extensive restorative work is required of back teeth or molars. They represent a modern take on dentistry that is focused on preserving as much of the healthy tooth structure as possible with patient treatment plans.



About Dr. Peter Bagnell

In additional to porcelain inlays and onlays, Dr. Bagnell offers a wide range of other dental services to help New Minas patients achieve their best smiles. Some of these include amalgam-free fillings, invisible braces, crowns, dental implants, porcelain veneers, teeth whitening, and more.



For more information about Dr. Peter Bagnell and the porcelain inlays and onlays he offers for patients at New Minas Dental Care, please visit www.newminasdentalcentre.ca