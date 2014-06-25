La Jolla, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2014 --NovaLife has received patent protection for it’s breakthrough shake and smoothie technology capable of normalizing body weight and improving metabolic health. Called Accelerated Amino Acid Delivery Technology (AAADT), the technology utilizes Power Amino Acids® and Health-Plus Protein™ to tame appetite, boost energy, build muscle and burn fat. The company has incorporated this technology in its flagship product, Factor4 Weight Control®.



A clinical study conducted on 25 obese subjects demonstrated an average weight loss of 33.4 pounds or 16.2 percent of body weight over twelve months. According to Cy Pilkington, Vice President of Marketing, more than 4,000 people have taken Factor4 over the past 8 years without harmful side-effects. Based on medical consultations and online surveys NovaLife has determined that more than 70 percent of its customers have lost significant amounts of body weight.



According to Dr. George Scheele, President & CEO, Factor4 Weight Control® is more than 10-times better than protein powders or diets in providing essential amino acids to the body. According to the company, essential amino acids are the beneficial ingredients that drive success in weight loss health, metabolic health and anti-aging. Learn more at http://blog.factor4health.com/articles.



Factor4 shakes and smoothies improve weight loss performance and metabolic health for all ages with one to two meal replacements during the day and snack control at night. Dinners remain traditional and may include wine in moderation. In addition to weight loss health, Factor4 increases energy during the days and promotes sound sleep at night.



About NovaLife, Inc.,

NovaLife, Inc., which is located in La Jolla, CA has developed innovative health-care and skin-care products since its incorporation in 2000.



