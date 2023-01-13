Nova's New Galaxy Series Ultra Lightweight 1-2.4 KW Rugged True Online DC UPS

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2023 --Nova's Ultra Lightweight Galaxy-Series rugged, true online DC UPS systems are high-reliability power sources specifically designed for demanding applications in high shock, vibration, humidity, and EMI environments in compliance to MIL-STD-1399, MIL-STD-461, MIL-S-901, MIL-STD-167, MIL-STD-810, MIL-STD-740, DOD-STD-1399, and RTCA/DO-160. These UPS models utilize True Online technology, offering maximum field-proven reliability for severe environment and high reliability applications military and heavy industry.



The Ultra Lightweight UPS has a highly flexible design architecture which allows adaptation to practically all military applications. Its Power Factor Correction circuit allows compliance to the CE mark's "Low Voltage Directive," so it can operate on a wide input range from 100-250 Volts AC, on any standard frequency including 50, 60, or 400 Hz.



Many communication platforms are supported, including RS232, SNMP, RS485, and CANbus. A multitude of connectors are available, as are different types of chassis slides, and a host of other options to tailor the unit to unique applications as required.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!