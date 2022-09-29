Nova's New Galaxy Series Ultra Lightweight RTCA/DO-160G Compliant Aircraft Grade 0.9-5 KVA UPS Systems

River Vale, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2022 --Nova's Ultra Lightweight Galaxy-Series rugged, military UPS systems are high-reliability power sources specifically designed for demanding aircraft applications in high shock, vibration, humidity, and EMI environments in compliance to RTCA/DO-160, MIL-STD-461, and MIL-STD-810. These rugged UPS models utilize True On-Line technology, offering maximum field-proven reliability for severe environment and high reliability applications.



These are the UPSs of choice for all branches of the US Armed Forces, Boeing, EADS, and many other high profile airborne applications worldwide. Typically, these rugged UPS models have aircraft power input of 115/200 VAC, 400Hz, three-phase wye, although single-phase input is also available at no extra cost.



Select units were tested successfully by Boeing and Rockwell Collins to meet RTCA/DO-160G for:



Rapid Decompression: Section 4 Cabin Pressure (8K) to Max Operating Alt (35K) in 15 sec; Hold for 10 min



Crash Safety Sustained: Section 7, Cat B – Up = 3.0g – Down = 6.0g – Fwd = 9.0g – Aft = 1.5g – Side =4.0g



Explosive Atmosphere: Non-Ignition Test Sec. 9.6.2, Cat E



Humidity: Section 6, paragraph 6.3.1 (Category A)



Random Vibration Testing: Section 8 (Category R, Fixed-Wing), paragraph 8.7.2, Figure 8-1: Aircraft Type 2, Test Category S, Zone 2, Curve B



Operational Shock Testing: Section 7 (Category B), paragraph 7.2, Standard operational, Peak value 6 g, Nominal duration 11 ms.



The UPS System's construction is extremely robust, and ruggedized throughout. All components and modules within the UPS are mounted using additional steel brackets and heavy-duty stainless-steel hardware, which is then further secured using Loctite and RTV where required. All boards are conformal-coated (Acrylic MIL-I-46058 Type R) for maximum resistance to potential condensation and fungus growth. For additional protection against humidity, optional low-draw heating elements can be included within the unit, and optional drain holes can be placed strategically in the base of the chassis to allow any formed condensation to escape.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!