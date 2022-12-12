Nova's New GL-Series Pure Sinewave Inverters for Naval Applications

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2022 --Nova's Lightweight GL-Series DC-AC Inverters are high-reliability power sources specifically designed for demanding Military applications in compliance to MIL-STD-461, MIL-S-901, MIL-STD-167, MIL-STD-810, MIL-STD-740, and DOD-STD-1399. These models offer a wide range input of 180-355 VDC, and utilize field-proven technology, offering maximum reliability for military applications including Submarine, Shipboard, HMMWV, UAV, Shipboard, Aircraft, Mobile Power Units, Shelters, Transportable Systems, Tactical Systems, Ground Support, and more! 3U rack mount and compact shock-mounted bulkhead cabinet configurations are available from 2-5 KVA.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!