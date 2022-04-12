Nova's New Jupiter-Series High Power Solid-State Frequency Converters

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2022 --Nova's Jupiter-Series Solid-State Frequency Converters are high-reliability power sources specifically designed for demanding commercial, heavy industrial, and military applications. They can be built to meet MIL-STD-810, MIL-S-901, MIL-STD-461, and other standards optionally. These models utilize state of the art technology and the most durable components, offering maximum field-proven reliability for severe environment and high reliability applications. Single-phase input and/or output models are available upon request, with nearly any voltage / frequency combination imaginable. Typical applications include:



-Military: HMMWV, UAV, Shipboard, Submarine, Aircraft and Mobile Power Units, Shelters

-Aircraft Power

-Communications Systems

-Cellular Sites

-European Power / Export Testing

-Power Conditioning & Frequency Stabilization

-U.S. Power Abroad

-Railroad Signaling Power – 25, 91.667, 100, 200, 209, and 250 Hz. available



"Jupiter converters are utilized in many harsh environment applications worldwide, from military to heavy industry to utility power. They combine legendary Nova reliability with flexibility in configuring units to each customer's unique application," explained Moshe K. Levy, EVP Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!