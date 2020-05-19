Nova's New NERM Series 20-100 KVA Three-Phase Modular / Redundant True Online UPS Systems!

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2020 --Nova Electric's new NERM Series True Online Modular UPS boasts a state of the art design that combines the latest IGBT three-level technology along with modern DSP Control for maximum reliability, low THD-i, and extremely high system efficiency. Modules can be stacked from 20 KVA to 100 KVA, offering hot-swappable flexibility with the highest quality. Power expansion is very simple to achieve by adding more individual power modules to the system, which can reach 100 KVA power. Two racks can be paralleled to reach 200 KVA power!



"The new NERM Series is specifically designed to allow our military customers the type of flexibility that only a modular UPS can provide. It's technologically advanced, but built tough to withstand the MIL-S-901D barge test, MIL-STD-810 humidity, shock, and vibration, MIL-STD-167 shipboard vibration. It also can meet MIL-STD-461 limits for EMI, and MIL-STD-1399 Shipboard Power Characteristics," explained Moshe K. Levy, VP at Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!