Nova's New NERM-Series 20-100+ KVA Three-Phase Modular / Redundant True Online UPS Systems

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2022 --Nova Electric's Rugged NERM-Series True Online UPS provides a modular backup solution for military data centers, computer systems, and any other critical equipment which requires dependable backup power in harsh environment applications. These units are specifically designed for demanding applications in high shock, vibration, humidity, and EMI environments in compliance to MIL-STD-1399, MIL-STD-461, MIL-STD-167-1A, MIL-STD-810, MIL-STD-740-2, MIL-STD-2036, and MIL-STD-1474E.



The NERM's state of the art design combines the latest IGBT three-level technology along with modern DSP Control for maximum reliability, low THD-i, and extremely high system efficiency. Modules can be stacked from 20 KVA to 100 KVA, offering hot-swappable flexibility with the highest quality. Power expansion is very simple to achieve by adding more individual power modules to the system, which can reach 100 KVA power. Two racks can be paralleled to reach 200 KVA power. These units are the ideal choice for:



Shipboard

Radar Systems

Shelter Mounted

Carrier Based Systems

High Shock Applications (With Shock Mounts)

Mobile Data Centers



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!