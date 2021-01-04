Nova's New NGL Series RTCA/DO-160 Qualified 4.5 KVA / 4 KW 270 VDC Nominal Input Pure Sine Wave DC-AC Inverters

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2021 --Nova's new NGL4.5K60-270 Lightweight DC-AC Inverters are high-reliability power sources specifically designed for demanding applications in extreme shock, vibration, humidity, temperature and EMI environments in compliance to RTCA/DO-160 Environmental and MIL-STD-461F EMI standards. This unit's compact freestanding chassis measures 7? high x 8" wide x 14.77" deep, and weighs only 25.7 pounds. It features an aircraft power input of 270 VDC nominal, and an output of 120 VAC, 60 hz , single-phase, 4.5 KVA / 4 KW. Other voltages and frequencies are available optionally. Combining 3 inverters to form a 3 phase power system is optional. In this configuration, a 3 phase and neutral line is generated with precise synchronization.



"Our new NGL line gives our aircraft customers RTCA/DO-160 and MIL-STD-461F qualified performance with the legendary Nova Electric reliability they demand," explained Moshe K. Levy, EVP Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!