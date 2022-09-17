Nova's Rugged NGLRK Lightweight Three-Phase Pure Sinewave Inverters Now Available Up to 13.5 KVA!

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2022 --Nova Electric's Rugged NGLRK Lightweight Three-Phase Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters are now available in continuous power output up to 13.5 KVA / 10.2 KW! As before, these units are offered with 24, 36, 48, 72, 120, 155, and 270 VDC inputs, and custom input ranges are available optionally.



These inverters are typically used to reliably power electronic loads such as computers, monitors, printers, communications systems, and radios. Now with higher capacity than ever, they can also be used to power demanding loads such as hand tools, motors, and totally unbalanced 3Ø devices. NGLRK inverters can be ruggedized for military grade shock, vibration, temperature, and humidity requirements, as well as equipped with optional filtering to meet portions of MIL-STD-461 for EMI. Utilizing field proven technology, this series of rugged pure sinewave DC-AC Inverters is suitable for harsh environments such as:



+Military Shelters

+Aircraft and UAVs

+Ground Support

+Mobile Systems

+Tactical Systems

+Shipboard Applications

+Communications

+Radar Applications



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!