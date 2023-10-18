Novel Compounds Breaks New Ground with the Launch of Imotine™ and LudaSweet™

Cheyenne, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2023 --Unveiling imotine™: Synthesized to perfection, imotine™ promises to transform the alternative vaping and pouch landscape. Distinct in its molecular architecture, it offers an unparalleled sensation, ensuring a sublime user experience while bypassing the regulatory hurdles of traditional additives.



Discover LudaSweet™: Crafted with an American touch, LudaSweet™ emerges as a premium, sucralose-free sweetener. With unmatched heat stability, it assures an undistorted flavor, even under intense wattages. LudaSweet™ is designed to not just sweeten, but to amplify the intricate flavor notes of e-liquids, setting a new standard in the industry.



Superior Regulatory & Safety Profiles: Both imotine™ and LudaSweet™ are positioned uniquely in the regulatory landscape. imotine™ isn't classified as a "tobacco product," simplifying its market introduction. On the other hand, LudaSweet™'s sucralose-free composition resonates with global trends against certain vape additives.



Samuel Benaim commented, "With the introduction of imotine™ and LudaSweet™, we're not just launching products; we're crafting future industry standards. We're excited for our partners and consumers to experience these innovations."



Manufacturers, industry partners, and collaborators are cordially invited to embrace the future with Novel Compounds' pioneering solutions and to experience firsthand the transformative potential of imotine™ and LudaSweet™.



About Novel Compounds: Renowned for its innovation and excellence, Novel Compounds consistently reimagines industry norms, delivering unparalleled solutions that resonate with global trends and consumer needs.