New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2012 --PowerShares QQQ Trust Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose marginally in trading today. QQQ ended the day 0.43% higher at $63.43 on volume of 51.54 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 40.31 million. The ETF fell more than 3% in the last three trading sessions.



QQQ tracks the performance of the NASDAQ 100 Index. The index dropped more than 2% earlier in the week amid worries over the fiscal cliff. The daily price chart for QQQ is giving bearish signals. The ETF is below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which is a bearish signal. The MACD histogram is also indicating increasing downward momentum.



Find out where QQQ could be heading by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=QQQ



Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) finished nearly flat in trading today even as the technology sector rose sharply today. MSFT ended the day 0.07% higher at $28.83 on volume of 43.28 million. The stock has fallen more than 3% in the last three trading sessions.



MSFT is currently trading close to $28.80 support level. If the stock falls below this level then there could be significant downside potential. The stock’s MACD chart is giving bearish signal at the moment. The stock is also trading well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which is another bearish signal. A strong bearish trend will be established if MSFT falls below $28.80 support level.



Find out when could be a good moment to trade MSFT by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=MSFT



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009