November 12th - Alerts & Trend Analysis Reports on Top Moving Penny Stocks: (PINKSHEETS: PMEA), (PINKSHEETS: GRNH)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2012 --P.M. & E. Inc. (PINKSHEETS:PMEA) is a seeing a huge rally in mid-day trading today. At last check, PMEA was trading 700% higher at $0.400 on volume of 3.03 million. The stock hit an all-time high of $0.40 in trading today. PMEA’s gains today have come despite there being no recent news or development related to the company. However, the sharp rise on significant volume suggests that the market sentiment is bullish on the stock. The bullish trend is confirmed by PMEA’s MACD chart. The stock’s MACD has crossed the signal line on the upside, which is a strong buy signal.



Get the latest full trend analysis report on PMEA here: http://wallstreethustler.com/stock-quotes/?q=PMEA



GreenGro Technologies Inc. (PINKSHEETS:GRNH), a provider of eco-friendly green technologies with specific domain expertise in indoor and outdoor agricultural science systems, is seeing a sharp correction in mid-day trading today following the huge rally last week. GRNH is currently down more than 37% on volume of 7.94 million, which is nearly 10 times the daily average volume. Despite the significant loss today, GRNH is up nearly 97% in the last five trading sessions. GRNH rallied last week after the company announced the addition of VertaMax to its line of cutting edge indoor grow systems. Despite the sharp correction, the technical indicators for GRNH are still giving strong bullish signals.



Find out more about GRNH by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://wallstreethustler.com/stock-quotes/?q=GRNH



About Wall Street Hustler

Wall Street Hustler moves markets… Our to-the-minute reports and alerts coupled with breaking news, analysis, investment strategies, and FREE subscription email services contribute to our role as one of the leading investor relations marketing firms.



Wall Street Hustler has a finger on the pulse of many sectors including renewable energy, oil, pharmaceuticals, mining, finance, technology and healthcare. Whenever a “breakout” micro-cap or small-cap company is about to take off, we immediately bring it to your attention. Our in depth research and analysis of NASDAQ, OTCBB, Pink Sheets, and NYSE has yielded considerable gains for our subscribers to date.



One of the biggest problems with playing the markets is simply that average investors don’t have time to research every available opportunity. We streamline this process by doing the research for you. We need you to survive and it’s in all of our interests for us to provide you with only the best picks. When you win we win.



Sign up for our newsletter now and start reaping the benefits of being a Wall Street Hustler member. Use our alerts, trading strategies and research as a springboard for your own efforts. Keep in mind, a diverse portfolio will always outperform over the long run. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Penny stocks can make tens of thousands overnight but these gains can just as easily evaporate. Keep informed and you’ll improve your chance for success.



Make investing easier and signup for our valuable FREE newsletter right now. Cut your research time in half and improve your odds of winning in the markets.