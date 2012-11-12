November 12th - Mid-Day Follow-Up Commentary on Selected Picks: (NASDAQ:FB), (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2012 --Social networking giant Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is down sharply in mid-day trading today, extending its losses from last week. FB is currently trading 1.25% lower $18.97 on volume of 18.92 million. The stock has now fallen more than 7% in the last three trading sessions. FB is down more than 50% since the company completed its IPO back in May. While the company’s most recent quarterly results gave investors something to cheer about and pushed the stock higher, last week’s sell-off in the broad market due to concerns over fiscal cliff has once again dragged FB lower.



Find out more about FB by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetbarron.com/market-scan/?symbol=FB



Software maker Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is another major loser on the NASDAQ in trading currently. At last check, MSFT was down 1.77% to $28.32 on volume of 25.20 million. MSFT has fallen 4% in the last five trading sessions. The technical indicators for MSFT are giving strong bearish signals. The stock’s MACD is about to cross the signal line on the downside. A strong bearish trend will be established once the crossover happens. The stock is also trading well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. MSFT has support at around $25.



Find out more about MSFT by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetbarron.com/market-scan/?symbol=MSFT



About WallStreetBarron

Wall Street Barron moves markets… Our to-the-minute reports and alerts coupled with breaking news, analysis, investment strategies, and FREE subscription email and VIP Text services contribute to our role as one of the leading investor relations marketing firms.



Wall Street Barron has a finger on the pulse of many sectors including renewable energy, oil, pharmaceuticals, mining, finance, technology and healthcare. Whenever a “breakout” micro-cap or small-cap company is about to take off, we immediately bring it to your attention. Our in depth research and analysis of NASDAQ, OTCBB, Pink Sheets, and NYSE has yielded considerable gains for our subscribers to date.



One of the biggest problems with playing the markets is simply that average investors don’t have time to research every available opportunity. We streamline this process by doing the research for you. We need you to survive and it’s in all of our interests for us to provide you with only the best picks. When you win we win.



Sign up for our newsletter now and start reaping the benefits of being a Wall Street Barron member. Use our alerts, trading strategies and research as a springboard for your own efforts. Keep in mind, a diverse portfolio will always outperform over the long run. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Penny stocks can make tens of thousands overnight but these gains can just as easily evaporate. Keep informed and you’ll improve your chance for success.



Make investing easier and signup for our valuable FREE newsletter right now. Cut your research time in half and improve your odds of winning in the markets.