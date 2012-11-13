New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2012 --TagLikeMe Corp. (PINK:TAGG), an Internet media and digital information technology company, is seeing a rebound in trading today. At last check, TAGG was trading 21.25% higher at $0.0679 on volume of 12.86 million, which is nearly a fourth of the daily average volume of 54.90 million.



Despite posting significant gains in trading today, TAGG is still down more than 77% in the last five trading session, mainly due to the sell-off last week. TAGG is rebounding after finding support near its 200-day moving average.



Last week, TAGG had announced that it experienced significant increase in unique new user count in the month of October.



Find out more about TAGG by reading the free trend analysis report here: PINK:TAGG), Trend Analysis Report" href="http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=TAGG">TagLikeMe Corp (PINK:TAGG), Trend Analysis Report



Amarantus BioScience Inc. (OTC:AMBS), a development-stage biotechnology focusing on discovery and development of treatment for Parkinson’s disease, traumatic brain injury (TBI) and other human disease, is down sharply in trading today. At last check, AMBS was down 6.73% to $0.0610 on volume of 12.76 million, which is below the daily average volume of 17.28 million.



AMBS is seeing a correction after posting significant gains in the previous two trading sessions. On Monday, the stock had rallied after the company announced the appointment of Dr. Robert J. Zimmerman as Product Development Advisor. However, the stock is seeing a correction after hitting $0.070 resistance level.



Find out if AMBS could bounce back in the very short term by reading the free trend analysis report here: Amarantus BioScience Inc. (OTC:AMBS), Trend Analysis Report



Global Clean Energy Inc. (PINK:GCEI), a developer and marketer of proprietary technology in waste to energy management, is seeing a huge rally in mid-day trading today. At last check, GCEI was trading 15% higher at $0.0920 on volume of 3.28 million, which is more than 10 times the daily average volume of 223,855.



GCEI has had a strong run in the last five trading sessions, gaining 94%. The stock has been rallying following the re-election of Barack Obama as President. President Obama has been in favor of developing alternative energy sector.



The stock has extended its gains today after the company announced that it has secured a source of jatropha seedlings and plants to implement its jatropha landfill projects.



The technical indicators for GCEI suggest that the rally will continue. GCEI has crossed its 50-day moving average, which is a bullish signal.



Get all the info, news and trend analysis reports traders need here: Global Clean Energy Inc. (PINK:GCEI), Trend Analysis Report



IDGlobal Corp. (PINK:IDGC), a company focusing on the development and deploying of brand authentication/anti-counterfeiting and loss prevention solutions, is seeing a sharp drop in trading today following Monday’s huge rally that saw the stock gain 400%. The stock is currently down 34.55% to $0.0036 on volume of 30.71 million, which is nearly seven times the daily average volume.



IDGC rallied today despite there being no recent news or development related to the company. The sell-off today may have been due to profit booking following Monday’s spike. Technical indicators for IDGC are still giving bullish signals so the stock could see a bounce back.



Find out more about IDGC by getting the full trend analysis report here: IDGlobal Corp (PINK:IDGC), Trend Analysis Report



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure:

WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

WALL STREET SCOOP

info@WallStreetScoop.net

347-905-5009