New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2012 --New York City-based satellite radio company Sirius XM Radio Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) is marginally higher in mid-day trading today. At last check, SIRI was trading 0.18% higher. The stock has had a decent run, gaining more than 4% in the last three trading sessions.



SIRI, which has more than 20 million subscribers, today said that Soundgarden will perform for SiriusXM listeners during “SiriusXM’s Town Hall with Soundgarden.”



The daily price chart of SIRI suggests that the stock will continue to rise in the next few trading sessions. The stock could face resistance at around $2.90.



Find out if SIRI could pick up more steam by reading the free trend analysis report here: NASDAQ:SIRI)" href="http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=SIRI">Sirius XM Radio Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)



Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), a designer, manufacturer and seller of Internet protocol (IP)-based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry, is marginally lower ahead of the release of company’s first-quarter results. CSCO will release its quarterly results after-market close today.



CSCO is currently down 0.39% to $16.79 on volume of 20.24 million. Investors have been cautious with CSCO in the last five trading sessions as they wait for the company’s results. The stock has fallen more than 3% in the last five trading sessions.



Get the latest news and trend analysis reports on CSCO here: Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), Trend Analysis Report



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

WALL STREET SCOOP

info@WallStreetScoop.net

347-905-5009