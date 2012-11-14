November 14th - Trend Analysis Report On: (NYSE:BAC), (NYSE:AMD)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2012 --Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) reported about its collaboration with First Data for mobile small biz service and software. The banking company will launch mobile point of sale terminals in the month of December. However, owing to the worries related to fiscal cliff, the stock slipped 0.64 percent in its latest trading session.



BAC is showing neutral to mild bullish trend as it traded in the range of $9.28 and $9.55 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $9.31 and closed at $9.33.The stock may tumble down to $9.12 level in the coming sessions. On the up side, the stock may go as high as $9.51 in the coming trading sessions.



Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NYSE:AMD) notched up 5.03 percent on the rumors of its possible sale. However, the company officials denied that the company is actively pursuing any such sell off of the entire concern or any significant part thereof. Advanced Micro Devices traded in the range of $1.97 and $2.35 during its latest trading session.



The stock had opened at $1.98 and closed at $2.09, up 5.03 percent from its previous close. Advanced Micro Devices has its first support level at $2.06 while it faces the resistance at $2.46. The company is active in technology sector.



