New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2012 --Weatherford International Ltd. (NYSE:WFT) recorded its new 52 weeks low in the just concluded trading session. The stock responded negatively to the announcement of its disappointing Q3 results. The company reported $3.82 billion in revenue, lagging behind its consensus estimate of $3.9 billion. The stock traded in the range of $9.02 and $9.94 during its latest trading session.



WFT had opened at $9.85 and closed at $9.15, down 15.90 percent from its previous close of $10.88. The stock is likely to remain bearish in short term time as well as medium time range as shown by its MACD chart.



Find out if WFT could bounce back after this announcement by getting the free trend analysis report here: NYSE:WFT), Trend Analysis Report" href="http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=WFT">Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT), Trend Analysis Report



Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) stock is currently in bearish mode and dropped 2.76 percent in its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $14.67 and closed at $14.46. Its first resistance level is at $14.91. Annaly Capital Management announced preferred dividend but the news failed to enthuse the stock. The stock is still under the impact of its news related to acquisition of Crexus Investment.



Annaly Capital Management reported that it submitted a bid for the REIT company for acquiring the stock not already owned by it. Annaly Capital Management is a real estate investment trust and is based out of New York.



Get all the necessary tools needed when trading NLY here: Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY), Trend Analysis Report



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

WALL STREET SCOOP

info@WallStreetScoop.net

347-905-5009