November 17, 2015 a Revolutionary, Personal Advisory Board Platform for Professionals Launches on Kickstarter

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2015 --Peter Grech and Greg Silas, co-founders of BoardSeat, launch today on the crowdfunding platform, Kickstarter.com.



BoardSeat matches people into peer-based Personal Advisory Boards. The match means that members are relevant and able to advise each other. Networking is everywhere; but relationships are harder to build. BoardSeat takes the guesswork and pain away from meeting the right people by matching professionals based on detailed insights they have provided us regarding their specific networking requirements.



In our "blink and you miss it" society many people rely on social media and online groups to build their networks whereas BoardSeat believes in building relationships with people that can progress your career.



BoardSeat's approach makes meeting new people more personal and intimate than any platform before it, delivering the ability to build relationships by bridging high impact face-to-face and high frequency online communication.



BoardSeat offers business professionals – at all stages of their careers - the ability to create the deep, trusted relationships that are so important in generating fresh ideas, decoding complex problems and securing honest feedback from people who truly "have your back". The "strictly confidential" setting ensures candid, no nonsense discussions.



Co-Founder, Greg Silas explains, "We believe that the race for digital connections that have no personal relevance or tangible exchange value is futile. On BoardSeat members won't have to just settle for hoping their career is supported with the right people and resources. Our members will know they're prepared with a team that is always "on call" and ideally suited to support them."



Members meet in-person, through video and online at home, work or on the run through mobile and desktop versions of the platform.



BoardSeat offers free membership to all and paid memberships for those seeking an enhanced experience.



The Kickstarter campaign gives people a comprehensive sneak peek into their revolutionary platform.



For more information, visit: http://www.Kickstarter.BoardSeat.com



