New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2012 --TagLikeMe Corp. (PINK:TAGG) traded in the range of $0.16 and $0.3981 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.40 and closed at $0.288, down 28.54 percent from its previous close of $0.40. TagLikeMe recorded the volume of 89.929 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 18.884 million shares. Its MACD chart shows bullish trend and the stock may go as high as $0.32 in the coming sessions. Its first support level stands at $0.25, breaching this level, the stock may tumble to $0.21. TagLikeMe stock is trading below its very short term EMA price of $0.32.



Find out when TAGG could bounce back by getting the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=TAGG



Warp 9 Inc. (PINK:WNYN) traded in the range of $0.0545 and $0.1370 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.06 and closed at $0.118, up 202.56 percent from its previous close of $0.04. Warp 9 recorded the volume of 15.17 million shares, significantly higher than its average daily trading volume of 601k shares, thus showing bullish trend. The stock has overall bullish trend as per its MACD chart. Warp 9 chart also showed open gap in positive direction in its previous trading session and the stock is likely to maintain the streak. It is also trading above its 6 days EMA of $0.04 and 20 days EMA of $0.02.



Get all traders and investors need to know about WNYN by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=WNYN



Amarantus BioSciences Inc. (OTC:AMBS) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.028, up 32.08 percent from its previous close of $0.02. The stock shows bullish trend as it made the up move with trading volume of 46.94 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 7.01 million shares. Its bullish trend is further confirmed by its MACD chart and the stock is also trading higher than its 6 days EMA of $0.02. The stock may go as high as $0.03 in its coming trading sessions.



Find out when could be the perfect moment to trade AMBS by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=AMBS



LifeApps Digital Media Inc. (OTC:LFAP) traded in the range of $0.3950 and $0.41 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.40 and closed at $0.405, up 1.25 percent from its previous close of $0.40, with 263k shares volume. The stock is currently trading above its 6 days EMA and 20 days EMA prices and thus shows bullish trend. Its MACD also confirms its bullish trend. The stock may go as high as $0.50 level in the coming trading sessions. LifeApps Digital Media’s first support level is at $0.37.



Find out where LFAP could be heading by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=LFAP



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009