New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2012 --TagLikeMe Corp. (PINK:TAGG) is sinking in mid-day trading today. At last check, TAGG was down 26.04% to $0.213 on volume of 28.68 million. The stock has now fallen more than 46% in the last three trading sessions.



The significant selling pressure seen in TAGG in the last few trading sessions indicates that the market sentiment has turned bearish on the stock. TAGG has fallen sharply after hitting the $0.400 resistance level. The slide is likely to continue in the next few trading sessions before the stock hits $0.12 support. The stock could rebound once it hits this support level.



Find out if TAGG could bounce back by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=TAGG



Amarantus Biosciences Inc. (OTC:AMBS) is extending its gains from last week in mid-day trading today. The stock is currently trading 40.71% higher at $0.0392 on volume of 21.12 million, which is nearly two and half times the daily average volume of 8.57 million.



AMBS has now gained nearly 350% in the last three trading sessions. AMBS is trading well above its 50-day moving average. The stock could continue to rise if it breaks through its 200-day moving average. The stock’s MACD suggests that the bullish trend is likely to continue. The MACD is above the signal line and the zero-line, which is a strong bullish signal. Also, the MACD histogram is indicating increasing upward momentum.



Find out when could be the best moment to trade AMBS by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=AMBS



Great Wall Builders Ltd. (PINK:GWBU) is continuing its strong run from last week in mid-day trading today. The stock is currently up 37.39% to $0.0158 on volume of 15.88 million, which is significantly above the daily average volume of 5.60 million. GWBU has now gained more than 276% in the last three trading sessions.



The sharp rise in GWBU in the last few trading sessions has been accompanied by substantial volume. This is a strong bullish signal. The stock has also crossed its 50-day moving average, which is another strong bullish signal. GWBU has also broken through a stiff resistance level of $0.0126.



WallstreetReport.Net has been following GWBU 4 months when the stock traded in a substantial way. Could this be a signal for a comeback? Read the free trend analysis report and benefit from WallStreetReport.Net knowledge on this volatile stock here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=GWBU



Global Gaming Network Inc. (PINK:GBGM) is seeing a huge rally in trading today. The stock is currently trading 101.49% higher at $0.0135 on volume of 11.39 million, which is significantly above the daily average volume of 142,780.



The huge surge on above average volume today suggests that the market sentiment has turned bullish on the stock. The stock has also crossed its 50-day moving average, which further confirms the bullish trend. GBGM has also broken through $0.0125, which has been a stiff resistance level. Based on these indicators, the upward momentum is likely to continue in the next few trading sessions.



Find out where GBGM could be heading by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=GBGM



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009