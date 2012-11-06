New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2012 --TagLikeMe Corp. (PINK:TAGG) is continuing to slide in mid-day trading today, extending its losses from last week. The stock has now fallen nearly 72% in the last three trading sessions. In today’s trading, TAGG is down more than 41% on volume of 31.28 million.



The sell-off in TAGG began last Friday after the stock hit $0.40 resistance level. The stock is trading close to $0.11 support level. If it falls below this level then the downward slide will continue in the next few trading sessions. The stock’s technical indicators point to further losses. The stock’s MACD has crossed the signal line on the downside today, which is a strong bearish signal.



Find out when is the perfect moment to trade TAGG by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=TAGG



Pristine Solutions Inc. (PINK:PRTN) is also seeing a huge sell-off in trading today. At last check, the stock was trading 23.48% lower at $0.0101 on volume of 21.15 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 19.79 million. Despite posting significant losses in trading today, PRTN has gained more than 110% in the last three trading sessions.



PRTN rose sharply on Monday after trading sideways in the previous few trading sessions. However, the stock has failed to break through $0.0125, which has been stiff resistance level in the recent past. The MACD histogram for PRTN indicates increasing downward momentum.



Find out if a bounce back could be imminent for PRTN by reading the trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=PRTN



PacWest Equities Inc. (PINK:PWEID) has posted significant gains in mid-day trading today. The stock is currently trading 10.07% higher at $0.600 on volume of 1.33 million.



PWEID is currently trading well above its 50-day moving average, which is a bullish signal. The stock has seen a series of higher highs, which is another bullish signal. However, recent volume activity suggests that the bullish trend maybe coming to an end. PWEID could see a correction in the next few trading sessions.



Get the latest full trend analysis report on PWEID here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=PWEID



Vision Plasma Systems Inc. (PINK:VLNX) is seeing a huge rally in trading today, extending its gains for the week. VLNX has gained more than 128% in the last three trading sessions. In today’s trading, the stock has gained more than 63% on volume of 28.43 million, which is nearly 9 times the daily average volume of 3.47 million.



The huge rally on above average volume indicates that the market sentiment is bullish on VLNX. The bullish trend is confirmed by the stock’s MACD chart. The stock’s MACD is trading above the signal line, which is a bullish signal. A strong bullish trend will be established once the MACD crosses the zero-line.



Find out where VLNX could be heading by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=VLNX



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009