Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2018 --Scriptapalooza is a leading force in the fiercely competitive entertainment industry, discovering talented screenwriters and helping them jumpstart their careers. Scriptapalooza is excited to continue its mission as it begins its 20th year, and is now accepting screenplays for this year's competition.



Scriptapalooza was founded in 1998 by Mark Andrushko. It began as a small grassroots effort and has grown into an industry powerhouse. The competition has always been driven by a commitment to discover, promote, and create opportunities for talented screenwriters who need help getting their foot in the door of a highly competitive industry. Production companies often contact Mark to ask him if he knows any writers who would be well suited to their projects, and he is always happy to oblige by promoting and pushing capable screenwriters.



You might not win the grand prize, but that doesn't mean you haven't succeeded. Many notable production companies and literary reps read the scripts that are submitted to the competition. I know hundreds of contestants who have gone on to become successful paid writers regardless of their placement in the competition." –Mark Andrushko



For the 2018 Scriptapalooza Screenwriting Competition, the First Place Winner will receive $10,000 along with other prizes. Landing anywhere in the top 100 will give screenwriters a year's worth of promotion opportunities. Any script from any genre will be accepted. Categories include Action/Adventure, Comedy, Drama, Family, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Thriller/Horror, and Historical.



Any writer who wishes to submit a feature film or short film screenplay may do so online at http://www.scriptapalooza.com. The final deadline is April 30th, 2018. Visit the website for details on the contest, rules for entry, judging, prizes, and more.



