Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --Pasta was a heavily consumed meal component in Algeria, though unpackaged pasta continued to represent a significant portion of sales in 2014. Consequently, growth remained steady, if contained, in 2014, with little activity in terms of innovation and new developments. Much of the growth witnessed by the category in 2014 resulted therefore from conversion from unpackaged to packaged pasta.
Euromonitor International's Pasta in Algeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Canned/Preserved Pasta, Chilled/Fresh Pasta, Dried Pasta.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
