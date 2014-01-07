Now, Best Page Flip Software Available to Create Flash & HTML5 Flipbooks Quickly & in Friendly Manner

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2014 --Flippagemaker Software Company announces release of their best page flip software which one can use to create Flash flip books quickly and easily. The software is available for the Windows version, and it’s going to redefine the ways people use to create flipbooks for various purposes. The created flipbooks can easily be accessed on portable devices such as iPhone, iPad and Android devices and this is the reason it offers a wider area of application. Moreover, it brings an easier way of content sharing on social media and other channels and thus is a very useful tool for the modern digital era.



The developers of the Flippagemaker Software Company have added some exceptional features that make it a desirable software for companies and individuals who want to publish their Adobe based Flipbooks. The flipbook creator has hundreds of templates, background images and themes that help users generate creative outputs to amaze the world. The developers maintain that the software is friendly and intuitive, and one can easily select different colors, backgrounds and sounds of a flipbook to give it a customized look and feel. “The software offers immense possibilities and it’s simple to use,” says one of them from the developer team.



The Chinese Software Maker has always been in the forefront to bring digital publishing software and tools that anyone can use in an effortless manner without having any technical knowledge, and this software is supposed to revolutionize the digital publishing world. The flipmaker allows flipbooks to share through cloud services and also via social media channels. One can easily integrate a flipbook into Google Analytics and Search Engine Optimization to help popularize the publication on the online world.



There are several unique features that make this pdf to flash creator as the latest discovery in the digital publishing sector. One can learn more about its salient features and capabilities by visiting the link http://www.flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker/.



About Flippagemaker Software Co. Ltd.

Flippagemaker Software Co. Ltd. is a China based creator of a wide array of digital publishing tools and software for business and the homework. The company was established in 2008 and since then it has been remarkably recognized for introducing cost-effective, feature-rich and user-friendly flip page maker products and digital publishing tools. Headquartered in China, the company has a branch office in Hong Kong and clients across the world.