Now Booking; Las Vegas Style Holidays in North Cyprus With GoNorthCyprus.com at the Cratos Premium Hotel

Kyrenia, North Cyprus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2011 -- Popular North Cyprus holiday booking website GoNorthCyprus.com have negotiated special rates for their customers at the Cratos Premium Hotel online for summer 2011 and beyond.



GoNorthCyprus.com already offers over 50 North Cyprus hotels, some at special rates unique to the website, but the Cratos Hotel represents a new level of luxury and opulence to their collection.



Izzet Zorlu, founder of goNorthCyprus.com, is delighted to include the Cratos Hotel, which opened in 2010.



"The Cratos Hotel is something special for North Cyprus, a magnificent hotel offering a Las Vegas level of luxury, facilities and entertainment to North Cyprus holiday makers. North Cyprus has some good 5 star hotels, but nothing compares to the sheer scale and drama of the Cratos Premium Hotel.



From the moment you drive in through the gates and see the limousines outside the grand entrance, you know the Cratos Hotel is somewhere unique! However, it's also amazing value for money, because there is so much to enjoy on site, from the Balinese-inspired spa to the elegant swimming pools, and even the hotel's own private beach and Ibiza-style port area."



The Cratos Premium Hotel is just outside Kyrenia on the north coast of North Cyprus, and visitors can be whisked here from the airport via private transfer in under 40 minutes. The Cratos Hotel has been designed with privacy and discretion in mind, so while there are 410 rooms available, the feeling is of space and unhurried style wherever you go. That feeling of space extends to the stylish restaurants and relaxing bars, where nothing is too much trouble for the smiling, friendly staff.



At the heart of the Cratos Hotel is its glittering casino and Egyptian-styled amphitheatre, a magnificent space that often hosts international acts providing world-class entertainment for guests. Hotel guests are more than welcome to enjoy the casino's roulette, Texas Hold'Em poker and live gaming tables, or play the slots and enjoy the delights of the open buffet.



The Cratos Premium Hotel is perfect for couples, but it is also very welcoming to families. The Cratoys childcare service offer children aged up to 12 years an exciting and varied programme of activities and sports, supervised by professional childcare assistants and teachers. Kids will love splashing about in their own swimming pool, or playing on the private sandy beach.



Izzet Zorlu is also keen to point out the advantages of the Cratos Hotel's location in North Cyprus: "At the Cratos Hotel, you are just 5 kilometres from Kyrenia, one of the prettiest harbour town in the Mediterranean Sea. Kyrenia is lovely by day when you can wander around the ancient castle, but I love it most at night, when the Venetian harbour area is lit up. Here, you can dine under the stars on a rooftop tearrce overlooking the water - it's one of my favourite place to take my fiancée for dinner!"



Since the Cratos Hotel lies between the new coastal road from Kyrenia eastwards, holidaymakers can hire a car (or car and driver) from reception, and explore more of this lovely country. Within a 20 minutes drive, guests at the Cratos Hotel could be high in the Five Finger Mountains at historic Bellapais Abbey, playing a round of golf at the international 18 hole Korineum Golf Course, or watching rare sea turtles hatch from the sands at Alagadi Beach.



Izzet Zorlu is convinced that the Cratos Hotel offers discerning holidaymakers a higher quality experience in North Cyprus holidays than ever before. "The Cratos Hotel sets a new benchmark for quality Northern Cyprus holidays. Also, thanks to the favourable exchange rate of our Turkish lira (as opposed to the Euro used elsewhere in the Mediterranean), the Cratos Hotel also offers terrific value for summer 2011 at our rates, directly negotiated with the hotel themselves.



At GoNorthCyprus.com, we’re so confident of our best value prices, that should you find your Cratos Hotel room, at a lower rate on the internet after you have booked, we'll match it. Just contact us within 24 hours of booking, with details of the website.”



For more details, go to http://www.GoNorthCyprus.com



