New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2020 --Earlier this month, Cameron Winklevoss dropped a bomb on Twitter. "Some day in the not too distant future, you will be able to walk into your local coffee shop, purchase a cup of coffee and buy an ownership stake in that coffee shop. All from your smart phone with a few taps. Crypto is working to make this possible."



Having founded Gemini cryptocurrency exchange with his brother Tyler, Cameron has emerged as a major player in the financial and blockchain worlds. But despite his clout, Winklevoss kicked the hornets' nest when he dared mention both "coffee" and "crypto" in the same tweet. The simple statement has resulted in hundreds of replies: "There will be not coffee in 2050," exclaims a less than optimistic tweep. "Uh..why would I want ownership in the cofeeshop? And why do THEY want me to be their owner? I certainly wouldnt want that if I owned a coffeeshop. Btw, where I am now I can instantly pay for my coffee with my phone using fiat." replies another. Despite the naysayers, many in the thread were excited about the thing they've wanted for years, to buy coffee with crypto.



The obsession the crypto community has with buying coffee is somewhat puzzling but they will surely be happy to know that starting this month, New York City roaster, City Boy Coffee, is now accepting Bitcoin, Etherium, and Litecoin. The online roastery sells gourmet coffees from all over the world including a subscription box that ships freshly roasted coffee to its users from a different country every month.



This month, whether it's purchased using crypto or the old school United States dollar, City Boy subscribers will receive a Kenyan coffee produced by the Giakanja Coffee Farmers Society which features tasting notes of lemon meringue pie, chocolate orange, and dragonfruit.



Crypto enthusiasts can subscribe just like any other customer. At checkout, they're provided the option to pay using Bitcoin, Ether, or Litecoin instead of a credit card. The industry leader Coinbase provides City Boy with the technology to transfer funds from wallet to wallet, so users can feel confident that their crypto will be routed properly.



Now that City Boy has given the crypto hordes what they've been demanding, one hopes Mr. Winklevoss can return to the tranquility that every crypto-billionaire desires when using Twitter.



About City Boy Coffee

Roasted in Long Island City, City Boy Coffee specializes in selling curated single-origin coffees and is home to the Coffee World Tour, a subscription that shares rare coffees from around the world every month. They also host a successful Youtube series about coffee.