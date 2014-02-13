Now, One Can Access Flip E-Books on PC and Mobile Devices with Fliphtml5.com's New HTML5 Technology

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2014 --The world is turning mobile with the ever-growing user base of mobile computing devices. Moreover, smartphones are coming loaded with a lot of advanced features and functionality, allowing users to access the internet on their devices and carry out a host of tasks with ease and handiness. Keeping this fact in concern, Hong Kong based FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. has now introduced their Jquery magazine creator which allows users to create creative and attractive e-books and which are readable on PC and other mobile devices. The new Flip HTML5 technology, thus allows users to penetrate this ever-increasing mobile user base.



The company spokesperson maintains that this additional advantage of allowing people to access flip e-books on their mobile devices can be very useful in the digital marketing initiatives. “Companies can now create their e-books and can publish on our online cloud publishing server for free. This can now then be shared with mobile and PC users to create a broad level of awareness. These e-books are now readable on a host of mobile devices such as iPhone, iPad, android devices and tablets.”



According to him, this is a new-age digital publishing software, which is loaded with amazing features allowing people to create flip e-books with a greater degree of convenience and simplicity. With the e-books becoming readable on mobile devices, it can suitably revolutionize the education sector as well. Students can now access e-books on their mobile devices and which could be more convenient for them.



This new software is empowered by the jQuery technologies, which bring the digital publishing capabilities for the mobile and web platforms. One can use this jquery magazine creator to create appealing page layouts and can add a host of images, themes, audio-visuals and animation. By converting PDF pages into flip e-books, one can make their communication more powerful and convincing. To learn more about the software and to get a free version of it, one may visit the website http://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd.

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is a leading digital publishing software provider of the world. The company has developed a series of e-publishing software which are feature-rich and user-friendly. They have custom-made solutions to cater to the needs of different industries such as Gaming, Film, and Finance etc. The flip book maker is available in a free as well as several paid versions with specific set of features to meet the new-age digital publishing needs of the users.