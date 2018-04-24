Spring, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2018 --Amazing Spaces® Storage Centers has officially opened the doors of its 6th storage property, located on Holzwarth and Spring Stuebner in Spring, Texas. This new 98,000 (approx.) square foot location opens approximately .5 miles from the gorgeous new Exxon Campus and just south of The Woodlands. Discover the Amazing differences in self-storage at Amazing Spaces Storage Centers as they officially open their doors for business.



Members of the community are also invited to join in on Amazing Spaces' Grand Opening Fundraiser and Celebration on May 9th starting at 6:00 PM. Complimentary wine, made-to-order crepes, and light refreshments will be available for all party attendees. Join Amazing Spaces in this celebration and experience a VIP exclusive tour of the beautifully designed property and network with community business leaders.



In addition to fabulous food and festivities, this event will serve as a fundraiser for Texas Children's Hospital. Amazing Spaces will be donating 10 percent of all profits for the first 30 days of operation to this worthy cause. Additionally, Amazing Spaces has collected donations for this Amazing non-profit from their generous clients and a variety of their business partners, including: The Oilerie, Brothers Lighting & Electrical, Daniel Movers, UBC Networking, Lile Bourland and Associates, Assessment Advisors, Inc, Empire Electric Company, Sitelink Software, LLC, and Chateau Products, Inc. Among the many donors, the following businesses went above and beyond to join in as VIP Amazing Donors in support of Texas Children's Hospital: Edgecomb & Associates and Trinity Real Estate and Finance, Inc. All proceeds collected at this event will go to Texas Children's Hospital. Texas Children's Hospital will be presented with the final check amount during the Grand Opening Celebration on May 9th.



Amazing Spaces is proud to offer a variety of amenities at this location to create the most remarkable and Amazing storage experience, including: highly secured property with individually monitored alarms on all spaces,conference room with Wi-Fi and work space, climate controlled storage options with individual ventilation access to air conditioning, expertly designed wine storage,convenient package delivery service for all personal and business clients, fully covered driveway for stress-free loading and unloading regardless of the elements, colored cameras, digitally recording 24/7, music in all storage area hallways, retail office with full assortment of over 100 moving supplies, secialty boxes and packing materials, Penske truck leasing for your convenience, and a team of professionals ready to provide you with the most Amazing storage experience.



About Amazing Spaces

Amazing Spaces is a boutique provider of highly-secured storage solutions for residents of Houston and surrounding localities since 1998. Amazing Spaces is ranked in the top 100 National Operators and is the elite choice in storage for neighborhoods throughout Houston. The award-winning storage properties offer contemporary solutions for self-storage, wine storage, RV and boat storage, packing and moving supplies, and more.



Find out more grand opening details or rent a space online at AmazingSpaces.net.