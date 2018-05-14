Now out for Bid, Website Hosting Research & Review Database WebHostingGeeks.com Creates Buzz

Newport Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2018 --Currently at auction, the trusted hosting review website WebHostingGeeks.com is a rare find now on Flippa. Providing adept market research on over 25,000 web hosting services worldwide the site offers what consumers have never had before. They offer a one-stop-shop for authenticated information about how good a web hosting company really is. And, since the independently-owned service does it for free, where does the revenue for a new buyer come into play? Web Hosting Geeks makes income from referral commissions on discounted digital goods that their visitors buy via affiliate links. With thirteen viable years under their belt, the system has proven more than profitable.



Web Hosting Geeks pulls from a vast database that collects and analyzes information across the internet at about 20,000 records per second. Users can be strategic and use many filter details like hosting type and country. With deep insight, proprietary technologies process the data, quantify trends, output them, and consumers choose the best website host for their needs.



With twelve "geeks" behind the project, WebHostingGeeks.com uses practicality as a working principle. At last count, almost 18,000 real, verified user reviews of website hosting providers were on the site. With nothing hidden, they clearly define things like a web host's availability, uptime, and reliability. Users can even see how other website owners move from one provider to another. In addition to that, deep technical information on web hosting platforms and configurations are given. Moreover, reports are offered on the most popular web domain name suffixes. Now, one need not wonder if a .com, .net, .info. or .org would garner more ROI.



Dmitry Nekrasov, the owner of WebHostingGeeks.com, said of the platform's method of using authentic web hosting reviews, "Many hosting companies fabricate reviews to get sales. Since 2004, our goal has been to make the process completely transparent. One of the ways we do that is also our unique buying proposition. Consumers can dig into every provider and read exactly what other website owners and administrators have said. We are the only website that does that."



WebHostingGeeks.com also offers:



- Server operating system and hardware — the underlying operating system (e.g., Unix, Windows, Linux, etc.) and the type of hardware the servers use (e.g., solid state drives).



- Disk space and bandwidth — whether there are any restrictions on the size of a website and files or the total amount of bandwidth consumed by people using the website.



- Account restrictions — the number of websites that can run and details of attached email accounts.



- Reliability and uptime — user ratings on the likely availability and performance of a website hosted on the platform.



- User friendliness, software, and support — how good the provider is at providing tools, customer service, and support.



- Control panel — how website administrators can interact with their website hosting.



- Plans — the number of hosting plans offered by the provider.



- Price rating — how reasonably priced the website provider is, compared to other providers.



- Price per month — the monthly charge for web hosting.



- Other features — data backup, drag and drop website building, one-click installs, and more.



For more information regarding purchasing the site visit https://flippa.com/9763157-webhostinggeeks-com.



