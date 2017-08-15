Now Shipping: New Moog Minitaur v2.2

Asheville, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2017 --Today we are excited to announce that Minitaur v2.2 is now shipping and through October 10th, all new Minitaurs purchased from an Authorized Moog Dealer will come with a free set of wood side pieces.



The new Minitaur v2.2 update expands this powerful analog bass synthesizer with a host of new performance elements and user requested features, including front-panel access to new LFO wave-shapes, oscillator hard-sync and much more...



About Moog Music

Moog Music is the leading producer of analog synthesizers in the world. The company and its customers carry on the legacy of its founder, electronic musical instrument pioneer, Dr. Bob Moog. All of Moog's instruments are hand built in its factory on the edge of downtown Asheville, NC.