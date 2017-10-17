Now Users Can Show Their PDF Files in the Best Way with FlipHTML5 Page Flip Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2017 --FlipHTML5, the world's number one digital e-publishing software service provider has announced the introduction of its super quality page flip software. By introducing this software, the company which prides itself in providing the best range of e-publishing software for users around the world, is taking its services a step further by providing users a unique and easy way to design 3D animated page flip publications from Microsoft Office and Documents, PDF, Images and Flash/Video Publications. The page flip software is now available for free download on the company's interactive HTML5 Digital Publishing Platform.



FlipHTML5 is quite aware that eBooks are more popular than they ever were, especially with modern trends in technology and the effect it has on digital publishing. Therefore, the company has come out with this innovative page flip software to enable users to create awesome and compelling page flip books based on HTML5 and jQuery technology. One major benefits of this new software is that the created flipbooks can be viewed not just on PC but also on mobile devices such as iPhones, iPad, Samsung Note, Blackberry Phones, Tablets and Android mobile devices.



Why Use HTML5 Page Flip Software?



The new FlipHTML5 page flip software is a remarkable innovation that enables users of e-publishing software to transform their PDF files into digital books with outstanding page turning and excellent sound effect. It features a user-friendly operation interface with lots of gorgeous templates and rich themes that allows users to design colorful, appealing and most impressive flip books quickly. Perfection is guaranteed as users have the ability to upload lots of multimedia contents while reserving the privilege to publish their books locally or share and/or publish online. This page flip software is unique in that it requires no knowledge of flash or programming skills to undertake. The step is simple and the software is now available for both Windows and Mac users to download free.



Reacting to the new development, Anna Lee, designer of FlipHTML5 stated; "As a leading publishing software development company, we have always strived to be at the forefront of making a one-click outstanding and innovative e-publishing solution for all publishers and eBook users across the globe. Our new page flip software is to help publishers create interactive flash page flippable digital magazines with rich media and embedded quality. "



At a glance, the page flip software has the following unique characteristics:



- Professional and easy design of 3D animations

- Generate publishing creations like a flip catalogue, digital magazines, ebooks, etc.

- Customization is simple and highly intuitive

- Highly compatible with all mobile devices

- Features multi-language digital publication

- Pre-made digital magazine templates and gorgeous themes with adjustable features

- Convert PDF, PowerPoint, Word to flip magazine

- Create digital magazine/eBook with rich media

- Features realistic bookcase for more digital options

- Features hundreds of different styles, layouts and colors to choose from

- Requires no programming or flash skills to use



For information or to download, visit: http://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a digital e-publishing software provider operated by Wonder Idea Technology Co. Ltd. The company is based in Hong Kong and it offers wide range of intuitive and quality solutions for book publishers to produce online digital website contents, user manuals, digital annual reports, e-magazines, and more. FlipHTML5 has witnessed tremendous growth and popularity, thousands of publishers continue to achieve positive feedback using the software's high quality templates.