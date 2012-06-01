NRA Partners With DIESEL Motorsports

Bloomington, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2012 --Starting immediately the NRA has become the official sponsor of Membership by offering a One-year membership in the NRA ($35 value) to all DIESEL Motorsports enthusiasts for $25, which includes one FREE ticket ($15 admission value) to the next DIESEL Motorsports event on the 2012 schedule.



The NRA will be offering this special to their members and DIESEL Motorsports will offer this special online on their web site at http://www.DIESELmotorsports.US plus at their online ticket outlet http://www.TicketLeap.com.



This is a combined effort by both organizations to obtain market share along with supporting NRA’s program of “All In” which encourages all voters to register for the National election this fall.



DIESEL Motorsports sees the strong ties with its rural base of enthusiasts along with NRA’s membership having the same demographics with many crossover hobbies and lifestyles.



“This is a natural fit for us, says John Bailey, CEM/NRA, “the rural communities and DIESEL Motorsport’s fans and enthusiasts are the people we want to be affiliated with in building the future for our country.”



Diesel pickups and equipment have been a part of farming, rural communities and the working class of America because of the diesel’s towing capacities. Diesel pickups are used in large numbers by many of the rural community’s inhabitants for hauling, feeding, transportation and construction related jobs.



“We are happy to have the NRA as a partner in our efforts to promote the diesel lifestyle and sport” says Ron Knoch, President of DIESEL Motorsports, “Many of our fans and competitors own firearms and enjoy hunting as a sport, in fact, they have grown up with it, so the connection between us fit perfectly.”



The partnership offer by NRA and DIESEL Motorsports will be available online, at the front gates of every DM event and during the events.



DIESEL Motorsports is a five year old company who sanctions diesel pickup drag racing, sled pulling and dyno competitions at over 65 events Nationwide. Their diesel lifestyle events are held all over the country with diesel pickups that reach over 2000-horse power producing 30,000 lbs. of torque.