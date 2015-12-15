NRH Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Kitchen Supplies

Newport News, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2015 --Nancy Haberman is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.NancysKottageKitchenware.com. The website offers a wide selection of kitchen items including kitchen utensils, dinnerware, kitchen tools, cookware, and kitchen appliances. Haberman was inspired to start her website by her love of cooking and color. She wanted to offer unique kitchen products that would bring a lot more color into the kitchen. Her website has kitchen products in many great colors to match any kitchen space.



There are many excellent kitchen products featured within the merchandise of NancysKottageKitchenware.com. The website offers kitchen items including cast iron cookware, red cookware sets, stainless steel pot racks, kitchen wall clocks, Tiffany lamps for kitchen desks, casual dinnerware sets, Hamilton Beach blenders, kitchen carts, and much more. In the future, Haberman plans to continue adding some new kitchen items including NFL mugs, glassware for the kitchen, and other unique kitchen products. By continuing to add new items to her website, she hopes to encourage customers to return to the website to look for great new products that they can add to their kitchens.



Offering a website that is designed with a nostalgic Victorian feel, is important to Haberman. Her website was put together in a way that would reflect the Victorian feel and display kitchen items within a unique design. Customers arriving at NancysKottageKitchenware.com will be able to enjoy the classic kitchen look while shopping for products that they can use to create a kitchen that is perfect for them.



In addition to the main website, Haberman is also launching a blog located at http://www.YourKitchenwareBlog.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to the products offered on the main website. Haberman will be writing about kitchen products that would be helpful for holiday cooking, gifting kitchen items, and how to transform your kitchen by adding a bit of color into the space. The purpose of the blog is to teach customers about different products that they might be interested and to help them find the products they need to put a bit of color into their lives.



About NancysKottageKitchenware.com

http://NancysKottageKitchenware.com, a division of NRH Enterprises, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Nancy Haberman.



Nancy Haberman

http://www.NancysKottageKitchenware.com

(757) 595-1550



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com