Melbourne, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2016 --NSW Private Investigations and Melbourne Private Investigations are now working together to complete interstate investigations. Licensed private investigators in New South Wales engaged with NSW Private Investigations (www.nswpi.com.au) and Victoria (www.melbournepi.com) can now share information and work together to achieve the desired result for the client.



Often investigations extend beyond the boundaries of one state which makes it difficult to continue an investigation once the person under surveillance travels over the border either by car or airplane. This is because licensing laws for private investigators are state-based which means that NSW investigators cannot legally engage in investigations in Victoria and vice versa.



Getting the answers is now a lot easier.



