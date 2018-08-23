Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2018 --A new market study, titled "Global Nuclear Reactor Market – Estimation & Forecast, 2014-2025", has been featured on CrystalMarketResearch.



Industry Outlook:

The Global Nuclear Reactor Market is anticipated to develop at considerable CAGR over the forecast period. A Nuclear Reactor Market is used for producing electricity in nuclear power plants. The energy generated from the constant atomic fission in a nuclear reactor is used as heat and is employed to generate steam further. The steam is used to propel the turbines that produce electricity. Power generated through nuclear reactors reports for a moderate share of the overall electricity generated across the world. In nuclear plants, there is no any sort combustion of material occurs and no injurious gas is generated like carbon monoxide or carbon dioxide, which contaminates the environment. At present, across 48 countries, there are 437 nuclear reactors exist and around 64 nuclear reactors under construction. Most of the new plants are being established for EMEA and APAC. Since 2014, in APAC around 39 reactors are under construction. And approximately, 322 nuclear reactors have been planned for construction in the coming years. Governmental initiatives over various respective countries are assisting in the expansion of these new nuclear reactors.



Competitive Analysis:

The leading players in the market are;



Westinghouse Electric Company LLC



Southern Company



TerraPower LLC



Florida Power & Light Company



Framatome (Previously known as Areva NP)



The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.



Market Segmentation:

The Nuclear Reactor Market is based on different segments namely by product types the market is segmented into pressurized heavy water reactor (PHWR), boiling water reactor (BWR), light water graphite reactor (RBMK & EGP), pressurized water reactor (PWR), fast neutron reactor (FBR) and gas-cooled reactor (AGR & Magnox); by application the market is segmented into aircraft carrier and submarine movement and electricity generation.



Nuclear Reactor Market By Product Types: Pressurized heavy water reactor (PHWR), Boiling water reactor (BWR), Light water graphite reactor (RBMK & EGP), Pressurized water reactor (PWR), Fast neutron reactor (FBR) and Gas-cooled reactor (AGR & Magnox)



Nuclear Reactor Market By Application: Aircraft Carrier and Submarine Movement and Electricity Generation



Regional Insights:

On a global front, the Nuclear Reactor Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). Presently, Asia-Pacific region is the top market for nuclear energy with the leading number of nuclear plants worldwide. This regional market is rising at a quite high expansion rate and will preserve its market position till 2019. The North American market holds the subsequent position in the global market



Major Table of Contents:

Part 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description



Part 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights



Part 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. SWOT Analysis



Part 4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

4.4. South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America)

4.5. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of MEA)



Part 5. Nuclear Reactor Market, By Product Type

5.1. Introductio

5.2. Global Nuclear Reactor Revenue and Market Share by Product Type (2014-2018)

5.3. Pressurized water reactor (PWR)

5.4. Boiling water reactor (BWR)

5.5. Pressurized heavy water reactor (PHWR)

5.6. Gas-cooled reactor (AGR & Magnox)

5.7. Light water graphite reactor (RBMK & EGP)

5.8. Fast neutron reactor (FBR)



Part 6. Nuclear Reactor Market, By Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Global Nuclear Reactor Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2018)

6.3. Electricity Generation

6.4. Aircraft Carrier and Submarine Movement



Part 7. Nuclear Reactor Market, By Region

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Global Nuclear Reactor Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.3. North America Nuclear Reactor by Countries

7.4. Europe Nuclear Reactor by Countries

7.5. Asia-Pacific Nuclear Reactor by Countries

7.6. South America Nuclear Reactor by Countries

7.7. Middle East and Africa Nuclear Reactor by Countries



Part 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Framatome (Previously known as Areva NP)

8.2. CNNC

8.3. Rosatom

8.4. Westinghouse Electric Company

8.5. CGN

8.6. Hitachi GE Nuclear Energy

8.7. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

8.8. KHNP



Part 9. Global Nuclear Reactor Market Competition, by Manufacturer

9.1. Global Nuclear Reactor Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

9.2. Global Nuclear Reactor Price By Region (2016-2017)

9.3. Top 5 Nuclear Reactor Manufacturer Market Share

9.4. Market Competition Trend



Part 10. Nuclear Reactor Market Forecast (2018-2025)

10.1. Global Nuclear Reactor Revenue (Millions USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

10.2. Nuclear Reactor Market Forecast by Regions (2018-2025)

10.3. Nuclear Reactor Market Forecast by Product Type (2018-2025)

10.4. Nuclear Reactor Market Forecast by Application (2018-2025)



…Read Full Table of Contents



(Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.)



