Nuked Cards, LLC Launches Kickstarter Crowdfunding Campaign for New Card Game

Dickson, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2016 --Nuked is a new card game set in an imaginary post-apocalyptic society, where players try to build up their resources to bring settlers to their communities. The first player to reach 200 settlers wins.



However, it is not as simple a feat as it sounds. Other players can play cards to destroy other players' societies, and fate cards can change the course of the entire game through various player actions.



The game is designed to be played by between two and eight players. Players also have the option of forming teams, but they will require double the amount of settlers to win. With a small number of players, the game typically takes about 40 minutes to complete, although large numbers of players can keep the game going for hours.



Nuked is easy to play and can be fun for the whole family. It is simple enough for children to be able to learn, while still challenging enough to entertain groups of adults.



Nuked Cards, LLC. launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign to fund the project on October 3, 2016. The campaign has a funding goal of $8,000 and must achieve the full amount to launch. At the time of this release, the campaign has generated over $1,700 from more than 90 backers. The campaign must reach its funding goal by November 1, 2016.



The funding will be used to enable bulk production of the game cards to enable the company to keep the cost of the game low. A portion of it will also go towards taxes and shipping costs to deliver the game and other rewards to initial backers.



To thank backers for their contributions, Nuked Cards, LLC. is offering a selection of rewards for various donation levels. For a pledge of $1 or more, contributors will have their names listed on the "Backers" page of the Nuked Cards website.



For donations of at least $5, backers will receive a printable copy of the game so that they can make their own Nuked cards. At the $12 donation level, backers will receive a physical copy of the game. For $25 or more, contributors will receive all of the rewards listed above, as well as a Nuked sticker and poster.