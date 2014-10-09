Number 1 Insurance Recently Accredited by CAASB

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2014 --The California Association of Accredited Small Business today announced that Number 1 Insurance, a leading insurance services company in the Huntington Beach area, has become an accredited CAASB Member Business.



As of October 7, 2014, CAASB has verified that Number 1 Insurance, maintains a positive reputation and truthful advertising practices.



Number 1 Insurance is a Huntington Beach based full spectrum insurance services company. Located at 17111 Beach Blvd, Number 1 Insurance serves thousands of customers throughout the United States. The agency's success over the last two decades has been attributed to a strong commitment to superior customer satisfaction.



“We assure that all member organizations closely uphold our Membership Code,” stated Jacob Mitchell, an account representative with the CAASB, “because we realize the importance of assuring consumer trust.” In 2014, the CAASB continues to offer membership to only privately selected companies. Every company undergoes a rigorous verification process prior being offered membership.



Recently, it has become common for consumers to research a company's reputation on the internet as well as third party accreditations prior to considering using their services. Number 1 Insurance has maintained a largely positive reputation among consumer review sites, public records, the CAASB, and consumer rights organizations.



Furthermore, Number 1 Insurance has recently been held in high regard with organizations that monitor the advancement of consumer protection and business trust. Number 1 Insurance's strong reputation continues to solidify throughout the Orange County area.



For more information on the services of Number 1 Insurance, please visit http://www.number1ins.com