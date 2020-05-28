Nursa™ Helps Place Idaho Per Diem Nurses Where They're Needed Most

Bountiful, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2020 --Nursa™ is prepared to fill these short-term and per diem nursing jobs using our travel nursing app which allows nurses to easily pick up local PRN nursing jobs. Currently, Nursa is staffing per diem nurses in Idaho (amongst other states) healthcare facilities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Background on COVID-19 Cases in Idaho

On March 25, 2020, the state of Idaho first responded by issuing a statewide "Stay at Home" order. The stay at home order was amended on April 2, 2020, with further restrictions with only essential operations remaining running.



As of April 9, 2020, Idaho's official government website dedicated to verified information and statistics about the coronavirus for the state reported there were 1,353 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths. With the number of cases and fatalities on the rise, the medical community is laboring but struggling with staffing shortages that existed before the coronavirus arrived.



According to the director of Idaho Department of Health and welfare, Dave Jeppesen, hospital capacity in Idaho has not been overrun and has been able to manage the numbers of COVID-19 cases, which is good news. However, the data breakdown of the state's confirmed COVID cases shows that just over 10% of the confirmed cases are healthcare workers, further burdening medical staff.



RN, CNA, or an LPN living in the Idaho area and want to know how one can help their fellow Idaho medical community as COVID-19 cases sweep through the state, Nursa™ can help do exactly that.



What is Nursa™?

Nursa™ is an application that directly connects Idaho nurses to available shifts in hospitals, long term care facilities, skilled care nursing facilities, and other medical facilities across the state.



Nursa™ Uses Technology to Ease the Burden of Paperwork

When one downloads the Nursa™ application to a smartphone, create an account. Within the account on Nursa™, one can upload and verify licenses and certifications directly into the app for storage, allowing one to easily share it with hospitals and medical facilities. Once any skilled certifications and licenses have are verified, one can search out available PRN shifts in medical facilities nearby.



Through the Nursa™ application, when one sees a shift vacancy that is of interested, the application allows someone to apply directly to the hospital or medical facility to fill the shift. Nursa™ has been designed to allow its users to send direct messaging to the medical facility to facilitate clear and quick communication.



Nursa™ Helps Communities and Families

Licensed RN, CNA, or LP with up to date certifications and licenses but aren't currently employed due to time constraints with taking care of family, Nursa™ can help earn money shift by shift. One does not have to sign a long contract or commit to 40 hours a week. One can make arrangements with a partner or extended family to take care of the household a shift or two per week, allowing one to earn income, but on ones own terms, on their timeline, and only when it works for their family.



Long term care facilities, skilled nursing facilities, and hospitals across the state of Idaho have vacancies and staffing shortages. Recruitment for filling positions on a long-term basis takes time. During that time, the medical staff currently working are shouldering the burden of these vacancies. However, with Nursa™ those shift vacancies can be filled one at a time, in real-time, right now. Easing the burden on the staff in medical facilities across the state, helps not only the facilities and their staff, but the communities who need their hospitals to provide care.



Nursa™ Jobs Available in Real-Time

Nursa™ can connect nurses to jobs in real-time. If someone knows one that could work a Saturday night shift, or Wednesday day shift, the person can just take a look in the app and find what is available in their area.



Nursa™ Positioned to Help Long Term Care Facilities and Skilled Nursing Facilities



Long Term Care (LTCs) Facilities and Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) are among the most vulnerable in the current state of affairs. As the number of healthcare workers confirmed with COVID-19 rises, the patients residing in LTCs and SNFs are increasingly at risk. Their advanced ages and underlying medical conditions already put them in the vulnerable category as Nursa know this virus is more dangerous to their population.



Other states, California, New York and Massachusetts are reporting somber stories of LTC populations being moved to other facilities due to extreme staff shortages, others being unable to accept coronavirus patients even when they have space but have such a lack of staff and supplies; all issues related to or exacerbated by the virus. These stories serve as a warning, and Nursa™ hears that warning. Nursa™ is connecting nurses to LTCs and SNFs a shift at a time to keep vulnerable populations in the environments that they know and consider their homes. Nursa™ Offers ShiftShare™ ShiftShare™ is offered only by Nursa™ and allows one to earn money, even if they cannot pick up the PRN shift.



How does Shiftshare™ Work?

When browsing PRN shifts and nursing jobs in the Nursa™ application, if one sees a shift at a nearby hospital that one can't fill, but has a friend who just might be able to fill it, one can share the shift with them! Every time that one uses Shiftshare™ and that other nurse actually fills the shift one shared with them, the finder will earn money. This clever use of technology allows us to reward nurses for being an integral part of the medical professional network. By helping hospitals and medical facilities indirectly, nurses who Shiftshare™ with Nursa™ are filling vacancies shift by shift in Idaho communities. Download the Nursa™ App for iPhone or Android Today.