Nurse Entrepreneur to Host Cocktail Party in Celebration of Book Launch

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2018 --Award-winning Nurse, Author, Speaker, Nurse Entrepreneur and CEO of Michelle Rhodes RN Media LLC, Michelle Rhodes, is set to host a grand celebration for 15 of her protégés who will be launched into authorship on May 5, 2018.



The event, dubbed Royal Night: Book Launch Soiree, is a continuation of a one-day celebration for the launch of the book, The Nurse Echelon: A Victorious Anthology, written by 16 nurses. The celebration will kick off with a Royal Breakfast and Book Release at the Hilton Garden Inn North Tampa at 9:00 am; however tickets for that event have already been sold out.



The Nurse Echelon: A Victorious Anthology is a dynamic resource featuring inspiring stories about the nursing profession. Sixteen successful nurses share their individual story of victory of what it took to overcome, heartache, pain, disappointment, and failures.



The Royal Night: Book Launch Soiree is an initiative by Michelle Rhodes RN Media LLC - a company dedicated to equipping nurses across the USA with entrepreneurial tools for business start-up and support while transitioning from bedside to growing in their established business. The company offers a suite of services for budding nurse entrepreneurs including business coaching, products, self-publishing assistance and live events designed to equip and empower them for the entrepreneurial journey. Michelle is also the Founder of "Nursepreneur Nation", an online support group that gathers Nurses from across the country, to provide resources and a large network that will assist these nurses on their new and established entrepreneurial journey.



Questioned about the motivation for compiling and launching the book, Rhodes explained: "It is so important that our vision goes beyond ourselves, but goes into helping someone else along the way. We are excited to help these Nurses develop the skills needed for self-publishing their books."



The Royal Night Soiree will be hosted at Hilton at Garden Inn North Tampa, in Temple Terrace Florida on Saturday, May 5 from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm. The local community and all nurses are invited to join the celebration which is billed as an event of dancing, laughs, hors d'oeuvres, red carpet, networking and book signing. Tickets are on sale for a $40 and can be purchased online at https://www.payit2.com/e/royalnight. For further information, visit http://www.MichelleRhodesonline.com. Become a fan at https://www.facebook.com/michellerhodesonline. PreOrder a copy today at http://www.NurseEchelon.com.



About Michelle Rhodes

Michelle Rhodes is an award-winning nurse, speaker and self-published author. Her company, Michelle Rhodes Media, offers a suite of services for budding nurse entrepreneurs including business coaching, products, self-publishing assistance and live events designed to equip and empower them for the entrepreneurial journey. Michelle is also the Founder of "Nursepreneur Nation", an online support group that gathers Nurses from across the country, to provide resources and a large network that will assist these nurses on their new and established entrepreneurial journey.



Media Contact: Michelle Rhodes | Phone: 813-315-3950

Fax: 813-501-8837 | Email: michelle@michellerhodesonline.com