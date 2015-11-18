nurseVersity Takes Edtech Mobile with App Launch for NCLEX Exam Prep

Jeffersonville, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2015 --With over 7,000 students cherishing their NCLEX exam passing grades, nurseVersity ups the ante on test prep. The newbie website - with its practice exams, virtual flashcards, and video explanations - has sufficiently redefined the nursing edtech space. With strategies and streamlined concepts, preparation for a nursing exam has never been more convenient. Until now. Now the enterprising student nurse can do exam prep on a smartphone or tablet. To that end, nurseVersity brings to market their newest addition with the launch of an app for iOS and Android.



Making it easier than ever to jump the NCLEX hurdle nurseVersity.com excels at creating a learning strategy for nursing students. The site's "Adviser" a proprietary technology based "recommendation engine" backed by a complex algorithm assists the student on when and what to review. The study experience constantly assesses the probability of success for the individual, and then dynamically adapts further study material to their needs; this increases the probability of passing their exams the first time. With stats to prove it, the exam prep site says if given 10 hours a week for six weeks most any nursing student can pass the NCLEX exam. Subscription offerings include a "Till You Pass" option.



Tony Leonard, founder and president of nurseVersity said of the app launch, "In celebration of such an integral product we're offering what we call a free test drive for seven days. You don't even need a credit card to access the wealth of interactive information found on the app or website."



Once registered, study blocks are added to a student's custom Study Calendar. Over time these study blocks cross reference and integrate to display a predictive nursing exam score. Interactively, scores can be compared with other nurseVersity users as well as be viewed cumulatively in a performance outline. Next, simulated mock exams called Qbanks allow students to work at their own pace to assess strengths and weaknesses. Detailed explanations for each Qbank answer are included. Third, FlashCards can be customized by difficulty level, category, and filters based solely on performance. Lastly, the online media resource VideoAssist is created by and for students. This down-to-earth instruction and explanation media is content-specific and easily navigated in audio and video files.



For more information visit http://www.nurseVersity.com.



About nurseVersity, LLC

nurseVersity, LLC is a website with bundled applications designed to help nursing students pass board exams. The site's proprietary applications, with consistent effort over a six week period, raise testing scores.



