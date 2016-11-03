Larchmont, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2016 --SNF A/R Consulting and Billing Services Inc., a full-service medical billing and consulting company, proudly announces its effective and transparent accounts receivable consulting and billing services designed to help Nursing Homes improve their accounts receivable.



We work with clients to streamline workflow from admissions through to discharge by having processes in place that will reduce non-payments and ensure payments are received in a timely manner.



Our nursing home consulting services include the following:



Billing Operation Review – streamline processes to improve billing outcome.

Accounts Receivable Aging Analysis – uncovers and addresses trends that are delaying or preventing payments.

Quarterly AR Review – A quarterly visit helping to keep your facility on track.



SNF A/R's billing service handles the billing and payment process with complete transparency and can be tailored to meet the needs of each client. Our comprehensive nursing home billing service include:



Census

Medicare Part A & B Billing

Medicaid Billing

Managed Care Billing

Private Billing

NAMI Billing

Payment Posting

Medicaid Application Coordination

Accounts Receivable Aging

Accounts Receivable Reviews with Facility



Whether you're a Central Billing Office or an Individual Facility, SNF A/R Consulting and Billing Services can assist you to optimize your cash flow and operate more efficiently.