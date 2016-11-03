Nursing Home Billing and Accounts Receivable Consulting Services
Larchmont, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2016 --SNF A/R Consulting and Billing Services Inc., a full-service medical billing and consulting company, proudly announces its effective and transparent accounts receivable consulting and billing services designed to help Nursing Homes improve their accounts receivable.
We work with clients to streamline workflow from admissions through to discharge by having processes in place that will reduce non-payments and ensure payments are received in a timely manner.
Our nursing home consulting services include the following:
Billing Operation Review – streamline processes to improve billing outcome.
Accounts Receivable Aging Analysis – uncovers and addresses trends that are delaying or preventing payments.
Quarterly AR Review – A quarterly visit helping to keep your facility on track.
SNF A/R's billing service handles the billing and payment process with complete transparency and can be tailored to meet the needs of each client. Our comprehensive nursing home billing service include:
Census
Medicare Part A & B Billing
Medicaid Billing
Managed Care Billing
Private Billing
NAMI Billing
Payment Posting
Medicaid Application Coordination
Accounts Receivable Aging
Accounts Receivable Reviews with Facility
Whether you're a Central Billing Office or an Individual Facility, SNF A/R Consulting and Billing Services can assist you to optimize your cash flow and operate more efficiently.