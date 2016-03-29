Nutcracker Sweet Takes on the Baby Market

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2016 --Today, Nutcracker Sweet announces their partnership with Oliberté, a company that makes quality shoes with a lifetime warranty. Oliberté was founded in 2009, and was created as a sustainable brand supporting workers' rights in sub-Saharan Africa. In September 2013, Oliberté became the world's first Fair Trade Certified™ footwear manufacturing factory. Oliberté is a company that creates shoes to give a child comfort and style!



"We are filled with excitement to partner with Oliberté, as this partnership will allow us to expand beyond the standard basket and take leverage on a booming market of new born babies. We also believe and support Oliberté's initiatives to assist and create a sustainable environment in a less developing part of the world. We hope to further their humanitarian initiatives", Tara Britt, Vice president of Nutcracker Sweet states.



Nutcracker Sweet is hoping to deliver a unique gift basket experience to all of their customers by specializing in customized baby goods and maintaining current trends. Their mission is to surpass the expectations of each client by focusing their drive towards innovation and creativity in all areas, with emphasis on distinctive selections, detailed presentation and excellent service.



"We chose to create a unique gift basket experience offering services and products unlike any other within the area. We specialize in baby baskets, allowing handcrafted gifts for your new born baby to become something of sentiment." Britt further states, "We pride ourselves in using quality products to ensure maximum satisfaction with our clientele."



On March 24sth, 2016, Nutcracker Sweet has revealed their very first collaboration with the Oliberté company by displaying the Olibaby Shoe collection on their website. It is available for purchase and as an add-on to any of the baby basket collections at Nutcracker Sweet. The option is made for any customer who desires a baby gift that has it all! The paramount of all baby packages is definitely created when you add a premium quality pair of baby footwear to any of Nutcracker Sweet's baby gift baskets! This option of adding on the Oliberté Olibaby line allows Nutcracker Sweet to expand the baby products within their baby collection! With the new partnership, each basket can now contain baby shoes, along with toys, books, stuff animals and more.



Since its launch in the early 1980's, Nutcracker Sweet has been providing gift baskets to the local Toronto area. At the time of the launch, the vision of creating a company was to service individual gift giving, from peer to friend, family or loved one as well. Also, the company aimed to assist in gift giving within the corporate realm; between small businesses and corporate communities. With great determination, Nutcracker Sweet kept this vision strong, thus, has become one of the fastest growing gift giving companies in Canada.



The business operations will remain located in the midst of North York, as well as the heart of downtown Toronto.



