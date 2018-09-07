Nutricosmetics Market Size Worth US$ 14.12 Billion by 2026: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2018 --Global Nutricosmetics Market is expected to grow from USD 4.73 billion in 2016 to USD 14.12 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.43% during the forecast period, according to a study published by Polaris Market Research



Nutricosmetics are supplements, that are oral based and is used for maintaining skin health that is an essential part of overall beauty of the body. One of the major factors driving the growth of global nutricosmetics market is the growing consumer awareness in case of personal care and grooming coupled with increasing disposable income. Nutricosmetics are substances which are majorly used to treat skin, hair and nail defects among others. In addition, this supplement is also used to protect the body from UV ray. Different substances which are used as nutricosmetics are vitamin C and E, beta carotene, polypodium leucotomes and tea polyphenols among others. Europe has held the largest market for nutricosmetics in 2017 and is expected to top the market over the forecast period.



Consumer preference towards grooming and a overall healthy lifestyle is expected to boost the global nutricosmetics market. On the other hand, lack of awareness and higher cost is acting as a restraint for the growth of the market in some of the developing nations. The global nutricosmetics market is segmented on the basis of product types, forms and application. In case of product types, vitamins held the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period, followed by omega-3 fatty acids. Skin care is expected to hold the largest market share among the application segments throughout the forecast period of more than 35%. Rising consumer awareness regarding grooming and skin health coupled with busy lifestyle is having an impact on the growing skin care nutricosmetics segment.



Recent Trends



The demand for collagen as a nutricosmetic ingredient is expected to remain high throughout the forecast period. However, consumers are looking for some natural alternative of collagen. Due to this fact manufacturers are focusing on using vegan-friendly ingredients to produce nutricosmetics. Some of the non-animal sources been used by the manufacturers are bamboo silica, gooseberry extracts, white tea antioxidants and vegan phytoceramides among others.

Some of leading industry participants include Croda International Plc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi-Aventis, Lucas-Meyer Cosmetics, BASF SE, ExcelVite, Denomega Nutritional Oils AS, GlaxoSmithKline, Isocell SA and Funtionalab Inc. among others.



Nutricosmetics Market Outlook



Form

- Solid

- Liquid



Product Type



- Omega-3 Fatty Acid

- Vitamin

- Carotenoid

- Others



Application



- Skin Care

- Sun Protection

- Hair Care

- Oral Care

- Others



Region



- North America

o U.S.

o Canada

- Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France



- Asia-Pacific



o China

o India

o Japan



- Latin America



o Brazil

o Mexico

- Middle East and Africa



