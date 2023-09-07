NutriKane Set to Break Into the U.S. Market with a Range of Natural, Science-Backed Products Designed to Improve Health & Wellness

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2023 --NutriKane, the pioneer in plant-based health products with over a decade of research and success, is excited to announce its upcoming launch in the United States.



Offering an impressive lineup of products, including NutriKane D, NutriKane R, NutriKane I, and NutriKane J, the company aims to enhance the health and wellness of Americans, specifically targeting those seeking natural methods to prevent or manage chronic health conditions.

The genesis of NutriKane dates back to 2011, with the company's vision grounded in the belief that natural products, backed by rigorous science, can be transformative. Their journey began with extensive research and trialing plant-based ingredients, leading to the development of products that don't just work but also taste good.



Michael Stovin-Bradford, Marketing & Sales Director at NutriKane, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are excited to introduce NutriKane to the U.S. market. Our products are a testament to our dedication to combining nature with science. They provide a wide range of the body's nutritional needs, ensuring consumers experience tangible health benefits."



According to the company, it's their unique process technology, the intricate combination of ingredients, and the extensive research behind each ingredient are what sets NutriKane apart in the vast health product landscape. NutriKane's products are natural, backed by science, and have shown effects, generally within two weeks of use. With a commitment to sustainability, 92% of NutriKane's ingredients are sustainably sourced, and their key ingredients can often be traced back to the individual farmer and field.



Rod Lewis, CEO of NutriKane and a seasoned executive with three decades of experience in nurturing small, emerging companies, commented: "I've spent 12 years with NutriKane and can confidently say our products stand head and shoulders above the rest. Our commitment to the Food-as-Medicine approach and the unwavering support from the Australian government underscores our mission to make the world a healthier place."



Dr. Malcolm Ball, with 25 years in high-end technical product development and 12 years with NutriKane, has been pivotal in commercializing the product line. His expertise has played a vital role in ensuring that NutriKane's products stand out in a crowded market, consistently delivering on their promise.



Positive feedback has been consistent since NutriKane's initial launch, with many users observing swift health improvements. Notably, the products have undergone successful clinical trials at the Royal Melbourne Hospital in Melbourne, Australia, further cementing their efficacy.



Furthermore, NutriKane's commitment to sustainability doesn't stop at the products. Their key suppliers, recognized for their sustainable footprints, are supported by the Australian government.



With its launch in the U.S., NutriKane hopes to replicate its success and continue its mission of improving health through natural means.



For more information about NutriKane and their range of products, please visit www.nutrikane.com.au.



