NutriMost Boca Raton Announces Grand Opening

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2015 --NutriMost Boca Raton has announced that it will be hosting an upcoming grand opening. The event will take place on June 25, 2015, at the facility.



NutriMost Boca Raton was launched by Dr. Annette Booth Martensson, Dr. Amy Orta, and Dr. Ray Wisniewski. The team works one-on-one with clients to undercover underlying roots for diseases and produce treatment plans that focus on diet and nutrition. The doctor-supervised programs aim to reset metabolism, target abdominal fat, reset weight points, and eliminate hunger pangs to help clients lose weight effectively and affordably.



"The NutriMost Ultimate Fat Loss System is unlike any other weight loss program," said the NutriMost Boca Raton team. "[Patients] lose 20-45+ pounds in 40 days guaranteed." Using NRF technology, the NutriMost system helps burn stubborn body fat and is the first diet customized specifically to individual patient's needs. NutriMost Boca Raton's grand opening will be held on June 25, 2015, at 2701 NW 2nd Ave., Suite 218 in Boca Raton.



More information is available at http://WeightLossBocaRaton.com



About NutriMost Boca Raton

NutriMost Boca Raton is a newly launched weight loss and fitness facility that combines leading-edge strategies with desire and commitment to empower each patient with life-saving knowledge.



Contact:

NutriMost Boca Raton

2701 NW 2nd Avenue, Suite 218

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Phone: 561-571-8446

Email: Info@WeightLossBocaRaton.com

Website: http://WeightLossBocaRaton.com